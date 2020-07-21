Pakistan’s Amir to join England tour

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir (pix) will join Pakistan’s tour of England having originally withdrawn from the squad citing personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Monday.

The 28-year-old pulled out so he could be at the birth of his second child in August, but his daughter was born last week.

Amir will have to test negative for the coronavirus twice before travelling to England, where Pakistan will play three Test matches and three T20 internationals.

The left-armer surprisingly retired from Test cricket last year.

Amir infamously deliberately bowled no-balls as part of a spot-fixing scandal in a Test against England at Lord's in 2010. He was banned for five years and jailed by a UK court.

The PCB also said the arrival of batsman Shoaib Malik had been delayed due to India's extension of a ban on international flights pushing back his planned family reunion.

Malik is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. – AFP