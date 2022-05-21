Pan Gon calls up Shahrul Nizam for centralised training to assess full potential

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to call up Terengganu FC’s Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni for centralised training camp, ahead of the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers next month, is to ensure the Harimau Malaya squad will have different options.

National football team head coach Kim Pan Gon said he would also be able to assess the 24-year-old defender’s full potential now that he is among 30 players called up for centralised training yesterday.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya FC’s V. Ruventhiran, 21, has been called up to replace Negeri Sembilan FC’s Khair Jefri Jones, who has been dropped after suffering an ankle injury during the Super League match against Kedah Darul Aman FC on May 17.

“We invited Ruventhiran and Shahrul Nizam because they are young and capable. We want to see if they can fit into our tactical plans,” he told reporters at Wisma FAM here yesterday.

Asked if he would call up any of the SEA Games Under-23 players for centralised training, Pan Gon said the Under-23 team would focus on another tournament in Uzbekistan.

However, he was satisfied with the performance of the Under-23 squad despite them failing to reach the final at the Hanoi SEA Games after losing 1-0 to Vietnam in extra time yesterday.

“We fully support them (Under-23) to concentrate on the other tournament but I’m truly happy to know the potential of these young players and I will wait for them to get a chance to get into the national team,” he said.

The national team will also be playing in two Tier 1 international matches against Myanmar on May 27 and Hong Kong on June 1.

Both friendlies are being used to prepare them for their three Group E matches in next month’s Asian Cup 2023 final qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - Bernama