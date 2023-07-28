Pan Gon doesn’t have much time to tinker as Asian Cup looms large

KUALA LUMPUR: In a perfect scenario, Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon (pix) would like to check out a few more players before he settles on the strongest line-up possible for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals in Qatar next January.

But the 54-year-old South Korean is aware that time - or rather the lack of it - is his worst enemy as he tries to get the national football team ready for action, including monitoring the development of the players on his list and preparing the team for the two international friendlies lined up for September.

As such, he is aware that it will be difficult for him to make too many changes as he strives to guide his men to achieve another milestone in Qatar.

“I think we’ve already seen a lot of players... they all are on our list and we will see how. I like to field new faces but, just before a very important tournament, we cannot change too much. If there’s room (for changes), we’ll try to invite some more new faces,” he said when met here recently.

The International Football Federation (FIFA) international match window from Sept 4-12 clashes with the 2024 Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers that the national Under-23 squad will be involved in from Sept 6-12 in Thailand.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group H of the Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with hosts Thailand, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The national Under-23 squad's involvement in the Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers has resulted in him having to reconsider his list of players for the senior squad’s assignments in September.

“We will send the main Under-23 players there (to Thailand), so (for the senior squad) we will make a careful selection,” he said.

According to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the Harimau Malaya are also likely to head to China and Egypt to play two friendly matches in September, with the matter expected to be finalised soon.

After the two friendlies, the national squad will compete in the 2023 Pestabola Merdeka here in October, followed by the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers starting in November before making their long-awaited appearance in the 2023 Asian Cup Finals next January.

Malaysia have been drawn with two-time champions South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E of the prestigious Asian football tournament from Jan 12-Feb 10, 2024.

Pan Gon, who led Malaysia to qualify on merit for the 2023 Asian Cup after a 42-year wait in June last year, has set his sights on leading the Harimau Malaya into the round of 16 in Qatar. -Bernama