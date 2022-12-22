Pan Gon hails Harimau Malaya’s fighting spirit against Myanmar

YANGON: National head coach Kim Pan Gon praised the fighting spirit of Harimau Malaya players after clinching an away win by defeating Myanmar 1-0 in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) Group B opener here, tonight.

Pan Gon admitted the slim victory at Thuwunna Stadium did not come easily, especially when his boys had to go through an arduous time by playing in quite different conditions than usual.

“Congratulations to our Harimau Malaya players for getting us three points, it was a very tough game under different circumstances, pitch conditions are different as well as weather and time.

“Those circumstances not easy for our players but we already know that it will be a very tough match because nobody wants to lose in front of their fans,“ he said during a post-match press conference here, tonight.

At the same time, Pan Gon admitted his squad did not show the best performance and felt that the luck factor was also on their side after Ahmad Syihan Mohamed Hazmi’s brilliant effort cancelled Myanmar’s chance to equalise with a late penalty.

“(Overall) I think it was a good start, in the first away game, we achieved our target to bring back three points. We will prepare for the Laos game (Dec 24) and will correct some parts to put up a better game next,“ he said.

Malaysia will lock horns with Laos in their second Group B match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Syihan thanked all the players and the coaching staff who always give their full commitment on and off the field to seek positive results in every match.

He said the success of defeating Myanmar was the best motivation for the team to face the rest of the group competition, especially the two bitter matches against Vietnam in Hanoi on Dec 27 and the final action against Singapore in Bukit Jalil (Jan 3).

“Tonight’s match really boosted the team’s spirit and I ask all the Malaysian fans to pray that we go further until the final. Tonight I’m not the only one but all the players from the defence to the frontline gave their best,“ said the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Nimble winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Ahmad Syihan each emerged as Malaysian heroes when they scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute and brilliantly saved Myat Kaung Khant’s penalty kick at the end of the match. - Bernama