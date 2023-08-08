Pan Gon may still call up suspended Faisal for international friendlies

PETALING JAYA: It seems like Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim might be called up for the two Tier 1 international friendlies in Chengdu, China, next month, after all.

Despite serving a one-month suspension imposed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon has hinted that he will help Mohamad Faisal stay in top shape for the two friendlies against Syria on Sept 6 and China on Sept 9.

“He has played a lot of matches in the last few months. I don’t think it (the suspension) will affect his performance.

“We will contact him and ask him how we can help him,” he told reporters after the four-team 2023 Pestabola Merdeka draw here today.

Mohamad Faisal was recently suspended from July 25 to Aug 23 by FAM’s disciplinary committee for making an unauthorised statement to the media.

However, the committee agreed on Aug 5 to allow him to rejoin training with Selangor with immediate effect to ensure he can maintain his fitness level.

Malaysia will open their 2023 Pestabola Merdeka campaign against India on Oct 13 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil while Palestine will take on Lebanon in the other tie. The winners will square off in the final on Oct 17.

Malaysia are the most successful team in the Pestabola Merdeka, winning 12 titles since its introduction in 1957, including winning it when it was last held in 2013.-Bernama