Pan Gon’s high-intense brand of football suits younger players

KUALA LUMPUR: The high-intense brand of football new national coach Kim Pan Gon intends to introduce will require younger and fitter players in the squad.

Sports analyst Dr Pekan Ramli said being aggressive in high-intensity matches was suited for younger players capable of maintaining high energy levels for 90 minutes.

The Higher Education Ministry Sports Section head said already having speed on their side, younger players would complement the South Korean coach’s tactical plans perfectly.

“I see seasoned players (in the current setup)... Pan Gon (however), has to forget this approach as football has evolved. Seasoned players may come with experience but they will also disrupt game tempo and affect consistency.

“When the majority of the first eleven have speed, agility and fitness on their side, but then there are one or two seasoned players in the mix as well, it gives us something important to think about,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Pekan said nippy Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim and Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC midfielder Muhammad Akram Mahinan were among those who will not have problems adapting to Pan Goon’s playbook, as with another TFC winger Muhammad Hakimi Abdullah and KL City’s Zhafri Yahya.

“They are among those who possess a high work rate on the pitch... we also want players will go the extra mile. Pan Gon will surely be looking out for players who can emulate the way South Korea plays.

Pekan also hoped Pan Gon and his coaching staff will not overlook young players from smaller clubs apart from those who ‘really want to play for the badge’.

In his maiden media conference, Pan Gon said he wants to build a solid foundation for the Harimau Malaya squad and aspires to take the team to greater heights beyond South East Asia.

While not revealing all his strategies and tactics in detail, Pan Gon did state his desire to transform Malaysia into a fearless and aggressive football team.

Pan Gon’s first test with the squad will be through a series of international friendlies in Singapore, first against the Philippines on March 23, and then with the host country three days later. - Bernama