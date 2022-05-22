Panathinaikos win Greek Cup in violence-marred final

ATHENS: Spanish winger Aitor Cantalapiedra scored a first half penalty to lift Panathinaikos to a 1-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki on Saturday in a violence-marred Greek Cup final at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Cantalapiedra scored in the 34th minute after Panathinaikos were awarded a penalty when PAOK's Portuguese defender and captain Vieirinha kicked Serb midfielder Mijat Gacinovic in the face.

After Cantalapiedra scored, he went in front of the PAOK supporters to celebrate and one of them threw a small piece of cement at him.

Supporters from both teams fought with riot police before and during the match with police using teargas and stun grenades.

Fans threw flares and smoke bombs at police and rival fans. - AFP