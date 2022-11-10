Pang Ron-Ee Wei to miss Denmark Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles duo, Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei are set to pull out from the 2022 Denmark Open from Oct 18-23 after the former was infected with a corneal ulcer on his right eye recently.

Pang Ron said the infection had indeed taken a toll on his vision and was relieved to take immediate action by undergoing a minor treatment before it aggravates further.

“I got this infection two weeks ago after I felt something had flown into my right eye and quickly went to hospital a day after I had pain in the eye.

“When I was in the hospital, the specialist told me I need a minor treatment quickly to prevent blindness. I was warded for about one week and now I am getting better and am back to training,” he told reporters when met after the training session here, today.

Pang Ron, who is still in the recovery period, said he needs to take an eye drop to relieve the pain at the moment.

As Pang Ron-Ee Wei will skip Denmark Open, he believed that there is a huge possibility that they can compete in the 2022 French Open from Oct 25-30 followed by 2022 Hylo Open in Germany from Nov 1-6.

Despite not setting any target in both tournaments, he vowed to go all out against their opponents. - Bernama