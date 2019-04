TWO-TIME Muay Thai World Champion Panicos Yusuf only had words of praise for Malaysia’s Mohammed ‘Jordan Boy’ Bin Mahmoud after defeating him via unanimous decision on Sunday, March 31.

He even offered a couple of jokes when interviewed after his victorious ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight outing at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan.

“I was better looking, until he did this to me,” Yusuf said, pointing to his swollen right eye.

“Mohammed is a young and upcoming fighter, but you can tell he’s very hungry and strong. I think he still has a lot to learn, but he has the potential to get to a high level in his journey.”

The two athletes put in their best performance yet in ONE Championship, as they engaged in a three-round battle.

Mohammed attacked as soon as the bell rang, landing a precise left and right combination, and he continued pushing forward until the end of the opening stanza.

The Sampuri Muay Thai Gym representative went searching for the knockout in the second round, as he unleashed more roundhouse kicks and right crosses.

Yusuf, on the back foot, kept his cool, and he retaliated with calculated strikes, which landed on the Kedah-born Muay Thai practitioner all throughout the second stanza.

The highlight of the match happened in the third and final round, as the Cypriot connected with a push kick to the 22-year-old prospect’s chin, followed by a three-punch boxing combination.

From then on, Yusuf powered through before deservingly earning the unanimous decision victory.

Although he got the win, the Cypriot confessed that it was no easy match going up against a very determined striker like ‘Jordan Boy.’

“Coming into the fight, I knew that Mohammed was going to be a strong kid. But I felt that I’d have the edge because of my experience,” the 33-year-old admitted.

“Mohammed was awkward to fight because he does have a unique style. My intention and my game plan were to control him with my body kicks and punches.”

In victory, Yusuf improved his record to 38-7.

While the Malaysian’s slate dropped to 31-4-1 and put him on a two-bout skid, the Cypriot had nothing but praise for him.

“Mohammed came to fight, and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“I’m glad that we got the opportunity to be on such a historical card together. We will definitely have something to tell our grandchildren when we grow old.”