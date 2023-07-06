Para athletes achieve 33-gold target with three days of competition remaining in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian Para athletes can walk with their heads held high after achieving the 33-gold medal target set for the ASEAN Para Games despite two days of competition remaining, unlike the Malaysian (able athletes contingent) that failed in the mission to hit the 40-gold target set for the SEA Games in Cambodia.

However, Malaysia remained in fourth spot in the overall medal tally despite having achieved the target of 33 gold medals set by the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG).

The fourth day of competitions in the APG saw Chee Chaoming-Brady Chin clinch the 33rd gold medal through the men’s doubles table tennis competition for (Class 9-Mild Balance Disorder) after defeating Linard Combras-Benedicto Hernandez from the Philippines at the Morodok Stadium, Table Tennis Hall, here yesterday.

The swimming camp was the main contributor today with four gold medals through Fraidden Dawan (S-10 100m Butterfly); Muhammad Imaan Aiman Muhammad Redzuan (S-14 100m Butterfly); Rusdianto Rusmadi (S-8 100m Butterfly) and Bryan Lau (S-14 100m Freestyle).

The athletics squad came in with three gold medals through Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi from the men’s 400m T20; Mohammad Zikri Zakaria (men’s shot put F55) and Doriah Poulus (men’s shot put F44).

Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim who competed in the women’s BC4 Individual Boccia contributed another gold medal for the day.

In total yesterday, the Malaysian contingent collected nine gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals for a total of 33 gold, 27 silver and 18 bronze medals. - Bernama