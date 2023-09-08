Para cycling team earn bronze, Azizulhasni to last eight

KUALA LUMPUR: The national para track cycling team took home bronze medal in the mixed B team sprint event at the 2023 World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday.

The national team comprising Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab and Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri with the help of two pilots, Muhammad Khairul Adha Rasol and Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan clocked 51.393 seconds (s) to finish third on the podium.

They ousted the American team which was represented by Michael Stephens and Hannah Chadwick as well as two pilots, Joe Christiansen and Skyler Espinoza, who clocked 51.990s in the bronze medal race.

In the meantime, Great Britain emerged as the champions with a time of 49.992s by defeating Italy (51.264s) in the gold medal race.

Meanwhile, national track cycling ace, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang lived up to expectations as he powered his way to the quarter-final of his pet event, the men’s elite keirin by finishing first in the third heat of the qualifying round.

The first two riders in each heat qualify to the quarter-final while all other riders advance to the repechages.

However, two other national cyclists, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and his brother, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom failed to make the cut to the last eight after they finished third (third heat) and fourth (first heat) respectively.

Both cyclists then failed to make the most of their second chance in the repechages. Only the first two riders in each heat qualify to the quarterfinals.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus earned the third place in the fourth heat while Muhammad Ridwan came in fourth in the third heat. -Bernama