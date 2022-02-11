Para Sukma: Gold medal a belated wedding gift for powerlifter Siti Nuraisyah

KUALA LUMPUR: Success in defending the powerlifting gold medal that she won at the 2018 Perak Malaysian Para Sports Games (Para Sukma) is truly meaningful for Selangor athlete Siti Nuraisyah Sahrin.

The 19-year-old, who won in the not exceeding 55 kilogrammes (kg) category at this year’s Para Sukma today, said that besides repeating her success, it was also a belated wedding gift for her. She tied the knot in January.

“My husband (Amirul Ihsan) asked me to do my best and win. So I dedicate this medal to him and our families.

“I haven’t competed in a long time due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, so I was little nervous. I don’t think it was because I didn’t have confidence but due to the training (I went through), I managed to get this good result today,“ she told Bernama.

In the powerlifting action of Para Sukma 2022 at the Kampung Pandan Paralympic Centre of Excellence here, Siti Nuraisyah secured the gold after lifting 50kg.

Eng Ling Li of Johor won the silver with a lift of 39kg while the bronze belonged to Sarawak’s Nuramirah Jamaludin (37kg). - Bernama