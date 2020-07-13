Parma return all negative virus tests after first positive of restart

ROME: Parma’s entire matchday squad and staff has tested negative for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Sunday, a day after revealing the first positive test for the virus since the league restarted last month.

In a statement, Parma said that the asymptomatic member of staff who had tested positive was now negative for COVID-19.

“A new cycle of molecular-based tests for the group was carried out this morning,” Parma said.

“The entire team group's test results returned as negative, including the member in question (who tested positive), who will continue to isolate while further investigations are carried out.”

Parma, who are 12th in the Italian top flight, are set to host fellow mid-table side Bologna on Sunday.

Their playing and coaching staff have been placed in a training retreat for 15 days and will undergo frequent testing, in particular before matches. – AFP