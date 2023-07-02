‘Patatimo Boys’ split, Nur Izzuddin confirmed partnering Muhammad Haikal

KUALA LUMPUR: The poser over the new partner for national doubles shuttler Nur Izzzuddin Rumsani has been answered following confirmation that he will now play with Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

This means Muhammad Haikal and Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi, dubbed the ‘Patatimo Boys’, will have to go separate ways after playing together since 2019.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said Wan Muhammad Arif would be paired up with Yap Roy King, who also plays mixed doubles with Valeree Siow.

He said the decision to split the Patatimo Boys was made after Nur Izzuddin insisted that he could no longer partner Goh Sze Fei, having lost confidence in Sze Fei since last year.

“Honestly, since the Japan Open last year, Nur Izzuddin has been unhappy with Sze Fei, who seemed reluctant to listen to Nur Izzuddin, to the extent that they had to come back here separately.

“It happened again at championships in Europe where Nur Izzuddin texted me to express his unhappiness. Despite the minor clash there, I still managed to keep them together but finally Nur Izzuddin was determined to split even it would affect his chances of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

Although Sze Fei wanted to maintain the partnership, Nur Izzuddin felt disappointed that they were not making any headway, with the 2022 German Open title being their only success after playing together since 2016, he said.

Rexy said coaches first knew that Nur Izzuddin-Muhammad Haikal could be paired up after they won the 2022 Malaysia International Challenge in Ipoh, Perak, last December, beating Sze Fei-Goh Boon Zhe 21-17, 21-16 in the final.

The former Olympic champion also confirmed that Sze Fei would now partner Choong Hoon Jian.

He said only Nur Izzuddin-Muhammad Haikal would be sent for the German Open next month, and they would join Sze Fei-Hoon Jian and Wan Muhammad Arif-Roy King at the 2023 Thailand International Challenge, 2023 Ruichang China Masters, 2023 Vietnam International Challenge and 2023 Osaka International Challenge.

Rexy hoped the three pairs would work extra hard as they would have a tough task of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Meanwhile, Wan Muhammad Arif said he accepted his new partnership although he was initially disappointed with the decision.

“I did not know what to do on hearing the announcement and straight away informed my mother. She consoled me by saying maybe there would be better times ahead.

“I have expected this split because once you are in the senior team, you should be ready (for reshuffle),” said the 20-year-old player from Terengganu.

The Kelantan-born Muhammad Haikal, also 20, hoped to hit it off with Nur Izzuddin soon. - Bernama