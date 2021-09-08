Patrick Reed left off US Ryder Cup team

WISCONSIN: “Captain America” won’t be providing any electricity on the course for the United States Ryder Cup team later this month.

Patrick Reed (pix) was not among the six picks named by US captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday.

Stricker was provided an additional two captain’s picks after the event was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, changing the qualification period for the team.

Reed, a previous Ryder Cup hero for the United States, appeared to be in excellent position to claim a spot before suffering a wrist injury and then being hospitalized with pneumonia. After missing the first two legs of the playoffs, Reed qualified in the final position for the Tour Championship.

He moved up five spots to finish in 25th place, carding a low round of 66 on Saturday, but it was not enough to convince Stricker to put the polarizing Reed on his team. At No. 11 in the US Ryder Cup rankings and No. 19 in the Official World Ranking, Reed is the highest-ranked player not to make the US team.

A clutch performer the last time the US won the Ryder Cup in 2016, Reed was embroiled in one of his many controversies during the 2018 competition won by Team Europe in Paris. Late on Sunday of the event, Reed was quoted by The New York Times as calling the US pairing decision by captain Jim Furyk as a “buddy system” in questioning why his successful pairing with Jordan Spieth had been broken up.

Spieth was considered a virtual lock to make his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup this year, as were Harris English, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele. Stricker also chose Ryder Cup rookies Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

While Berger was a strong bet to make the team, Scheffler was considered to be on the bubble. While ranked No. 21 in the world, the 25-year-old has yet to claim his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler also was chosen over Jason Kokrak, a multiple-event winner during the 2020-21 season who is ranked 27th in the world. Ryder Cup veteran Webb Simpson and Sam Burns, who claimed his first tour win earlier this year, also failed to make the team.

The six captain’s picks will join the six automatic qualifiers: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

The United States will face Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept 24-26. Stricker also officially announced that Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson will join Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice captains. – Field Level Media