Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues

CINCINNATI: French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (pix) has withdrawn from this week's Cincinnati event due to visa issues that she hopes to have sorted out in time so she can compete in the US Open, the Russian said on Monday.

Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately I have to withdraw from Western & Southern Open. Still in Canada, I am waiting for my US visa,” she wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully, I’ll get it soon and will be there in time for the US Open.”

The US Open runs Aug 30-Sept 12.

Pavlyuchenkova competed at this year’s Tokyo Olympics where she lost to eventual champion Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition but captured gold in the mixed doubles event with Andrey Rublev. – Reuters