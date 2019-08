SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) advisor Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun denied the allegation that the football association is facing financial problems to solve its players’ salary arrears.

Aminuddin, who is also the Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, noted that the allegations made by the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) chief executive officer, Izham Ismail yesterday were definitely not true.

“According to the report I received, PBNS paid their players on a monthly basis and there were no arrears. Only for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution was in arrears for several months, but we are still working on it. The EPF contribution outstanding will be paid in a few more days.

“As for the players’ salary payment, there is no problem. We pay them, only the EPF is in arrears,“ he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on Izham’s allegations which revealed that some football teams in the country still have players salaries with arrears reaching RM6.4 million in total.

Besides Negri Sembilan, the other teams are Malacca, Kelantan and Pahang.

Commenting on the Deer squad’s 1-3 defeat in their Malaysia Cup opening match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium last Saturday, Aminuddin noted that the squad’s performance was good but luck was not on their side.

“We all know that Kedah was reigning FA Cup winner, but our players have put on a strong challenge against them. They did a lot of attacking but their goal attempts were not on target or were thwarted by their opponents.

On preparation for next season, Aminuddin said although it was too early to talk about it, PBNS would set a benchmark for each player.

“This year, we have not set any goal (target) because we know the existing players are mostly young and inexperienced players. I am confident that they will mature next season and the Deer squad will be one of the respected teams,“ he said.

On PBNS decision on head coach Mohd. Zan Mat Aris, he said it was done based on the judgement of the association’s management.

“Perhaps the decision was the best decision made by the management of the PBNS after considering several factors. As PBNS advisor, I have been informed and I agree with what the PBNS management has done for the good of the team,“ he said. — Bernama