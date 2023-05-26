PCM launch campaign in bid to land gold no 10 in Paris Paralympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) today introduced the ‘TambahEMAS Paris 2024’ campaign as a fund-raising initiative to help athletes rake in four more gold medals to make it a perfect 10 for the country at next year’s Paralympics.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said that the campaign indirectly gave an early indication of the country’s gold medal target in Paris after Malaysia had so far managed to collect six golds - three each in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 and Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

He said that, for a start, the campaign will run from June 1 to Dec 31 with a collaboration between PCM and Health Lane Family Pharmacy.

He said the funds collected would be used for the preparation of athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but he declined to specify the collection amount targeted.

“This is not a test run. It is one of the many campaigns that we will try out after this. We have not set a target (on the collection) because what is important is awareness... for us to open the eyes of everyone out there who do not know about para sports.

“If possible (the collection amount) must be as high as possible but I hope everyone can contribute as sincerely as possible, the most important thing is moral support,” he said after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between PCM and Health Lane Family Pharmacy, here, today.

He also described the campaign as being able to cover the costs needed by the athletes should something untoward occur.

“With the current state of the country’s economy, the (para sports) budget may be less or more, we don’t know. So, if there are additional funds, they will be for the athletes, only for the athletes,” said Megat D Shahriman, who is also looking for collaborative opportunities with more corporate sectors.

Meanwhile, Health Lane Family Pharmacy marketing manager Calvin Lau said: “Through our collaboration with (the) Paralympic Council Malaysia, we want to inspire the community to never give up and strive towards their dreams.”

Meanwhile, Megat D Shahriman said the national contingent’s gold medal target for the June 3-9 ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia would be announced on Monday (May 29). - Bernama