PCM seek additional funds of RM50m a year for para sports development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) hope the government will increase the allocation of funds to at least RM50 million a year to empower the development programmes for para athletes and para sports.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the additional funds would be channelled to 25 para sports associations, who are intensifying efforts to produce more backup athletes.

“Basically, we are happy with the allocation of RM12 million for the preparation for international multi-sports Games. I just want to request the government to give or increase the funds for sports development, meaning our current development as well as our grassroots programmes.

“We are looking at the grassroots for talent. We don’t want a situation where we don’t have enough talent. So, even if we have RM12 million to send them to international multi-sports Games, we may not have enough athletes to send should 50 per cent of our current athletes call it a day next year,” he said.

He said this at a media conference to announce the national contingent’s 2020 Hangzhou Asian Para Games medal target at the Malaysia Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan here today.

He was earlier asked to comment on the announcement about the RM12 million allocated to the National Sports Council (NSC) for the training programmes and preparation of athletes for international multi-sports Games at the tabling of Budget 2024 on Friday (Oct 13). - Bernama