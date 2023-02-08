PDRM FC import striker Bruno Zuzuki embraces Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: PDRM FC import striker Bruno Suzuki (pix) officially converted to Islam at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) mosque here, today.

The player of Japanese-Brazilian heritage recited the kalimah syahadah (affirmation of faith) this morning before Ustaz Arif M. Rajoli.

The moment was also witnessed by Kuala Lumpur PULAPOL Commandant SAC Noor Hisam Nordin, Kuala LumpurnPULAPOL Deputy Commandant (General Policing) Supt. Razali Mohamed Shahid, his team’s management, coaches and teammates.

“Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah SWT we would like to announce that PDRM FC player Bruno Suzuki has converted to Islam. Indeed, the blessing to Allah. Allahuakbar,“ said a post on PDRM FC’s Facebook page.

In addition to PDRM FC, Suzuki, who started to play in the Malaysian League since in 2017, has donned the jerseys of Negeri Sembilan FC, Terengganu FC and Terengganu FC II.

The 33-year-old has so far scored four goals in the 2023 Super League season.