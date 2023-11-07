Pearly Tan expected to make full recovery in three days

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s doubles player Pearly Tan is expected to make a full recovery from an elbow injury in three days.

National women’s doubles coach Hoon Thien How said Pearly should still take precautionary measures during training sessions to avoid the risk of such an injury recurring.

“We will slowly raise Pearly’s ‘power’ (physical strength) during training, and not simply just push it,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

He also chose not to set a lofty target for Pearly and her partner, M Thinaah for the upcoming 2023 Korean Open scheduled to take place from July 18 to 23 in Yeosu as he wanted Pearly to regain her self-confidence and momentum after resting for a month due to the injury she sustained playing in the 2023 Singapore Open last month.

Pearly-Thinaah pulled out of the opening match against Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan on June 7, and her injury also forced them out of the 2023 Indonesian Open.

Even though the pair have lost out on several chances to rake up points to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Thien How believed that they would still have ample opportunity ahead.

The 2024 Olympics qualifying period for badminton, which began on May 1, will end on April 28 next year. - Bernama