PETALING JAYA: Women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah kept Malaysia’s gold medal hope alive after dispatching India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela 21-13, 21-16 in the semi-finals at the NEC Hall in Birmingham.

Pearly-Thinaah will face England’s world No 14 Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith in the final tomorrow.