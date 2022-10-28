Pearly-Thinaah march into French Open quarterfinals in style

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah produced a sizzling display to march into the 2022 French Open quarterfinals with a straight sets victory over a formidable Indonesian pair.

In the match played at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris, Pearly-Thinaah who were not seeded in the tournament, overcame Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-16, 21-14 without dropping a set.

Pearly-Thinaah who had caused a major upset by disposing the top seeds in the tournament and Malaysian Open defending champions, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti from Indonesia in the opening round will now face third seeds Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida from Japan.

The Japanese pair defeated Denmark’s Alexandra Bøje-Amalie Magelund 21-18, 21-7 in another second round match to earn their quarterfinal slot.

Meanwhile, in the 2022 World Junior Championships held in Spain, national junior Justin Hoh failed to move into the quarterfinals after losing to South Korea’s Kim Byung-jae 17-21, 19-21 at the Palacio de Deportes de Santander. - Bernama