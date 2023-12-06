Pearly-Thinaah withdraw from Indonesia Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah has pulled out from the 2023 Indonesia Open slated to open tomorrow until June 18 in Jakarta.

A Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) statement confirmed that the withdrawal of the 2022 French Open champions from the Super 1000 event was due to Pearly’s injury sustained in last week’s Singapore Open.

“Pearly sustained an elbow strain at the Singapore Open last week. With Pearly not yet at 100 per cent, the coaching team reached the decision not to take an unnecessary risk by fielding her in the event,” according to the statement.

On June 7, Pearly-Thinaah had to exit from their opening round match against Japan’s Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi in the deciding set due to Pearly’s injury with the score at 9-16 in favour of the Japanese pair.

Pearly-Thinaah lost the first set 13-21 but the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists came back strongly to win the second set 21-17 and force the match into a decider. - Bernama