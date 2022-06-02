  1. Sport

Pele grateful for ‘every small victory’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 15, 2018 Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, uses a walking frame as he greets supporters, during the opening event of the 2018 Carioca Football Championship at Cidade das Artes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AFPPIX(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 15, 2018 Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, uses a walking frame as he greets supporters, during the opening event of the 2018 Carioca Football Championship at Cidade das Artes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AFPPIX

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian football legend Pele took to social media on Wednesday to hail the support of his family as he continues his fight against cancer, reported Xinhua.

A smiling Pele posted an image in which he is holding a replica of the 1970 World Cup trophy while surrounded by five family members.

“As always, celebrating every small victory!” the 81-year-old said in a message accompanying the photo. “I received a visit from the family and decided to share this moment with you. Surrounded by love, it’s easy to see that life is a gift.”

Pele is currently resting at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, following surgery to remove a tumor from his colon last September. He has since undergone regular chemotherapy sessions.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals. - Bernama