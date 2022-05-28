Pellegrini named UEFA Conference League’s Player of the Season

ANKARA: Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini on Friday was named as the UEFA Conference League’s Player of the Season “for his stellar displays in the competition.”

A UEFA statement said the “gifted” player was rewarded by the body’s Technical Observer Panel.

The 25-year-old was described as a “constant thorn in opposition sides,“ who scored five goals in 12 matches, reported Anadolu Agency citing the statement.

Roma became the 2022 UEFA Conference League champions by defeating Feyenoord 1-0 on Wednesday, ending their 61-year trophy drought in Europe since 1961’s Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was abolished in 1971 and replaced by the UEFA Cup.

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced the Team of the Season: Rui Patricio (Roma), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Chris Smalling (Roma), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) and Tammy Abraham (Roma). - Bernama