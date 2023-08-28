Penang FC terminates services of team manager and Technical Director with immediate effect

GEORGE TOWN: A run of poor results in the 2023 Super League campaign has prompted Penang FC to terminate the services of its Technical Director Kamal Kalid and team manager Ong Eng Hua with immediate effect.

State Youth, Sports and Health committee chairman Daniel Gooi said the decision was made by the Penang FC’s top management following the Penang FC senior team’s poor performances in the Super League competition this season.

Daniel added that due to the current development, Chong Yee Fatt has been appointed as the head coach and would double up as the team manager, at least for the time being.

“On behalf of the Penang FC team management, I wish to announce that the Penang FC’s top management are unhappy with the results and performance of the Penang FC team this season, including the team’s failure to make it to the Malaysia Cup competition.

“The management is also aware that proactive measures are needed to revive the team’s status in the league. The team management has therefore decided to end the services of Kamal and Ong with immediate effect and both will not play any part in the team’s activities after this. I wish to take this opportunity to thank the duo for their services,“ he said in a statement today.

Daniel added that drastic changes are needed in the team management and the Penang FC team need to be revamped to fulfill the aspirations of fans and supporters.

Yesterday, Penang FC lost 0-3 to PDRM FC in a Super League match at the Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya Stadium in Selangor, and the squad had also lost 1-2 to KDA FC at the City Stadium, here in their previous match. -Bernama