Perak contingent almost ready for SUKMA 2022

PARIT: Preparations by the Perak contingent for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 to be held in Kuala Lumpur in September have reached over 90 per cent.

State Youth, Sports, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said said some 500 state athletes have been training consistently since 2018 despite the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Perak contingent has been preparing for some time and is almost ready for Sukma 2022,” he told reporters after attending the Perak Para Tenpin Bowling 2022 Championships in Seri Iskandar, here today.

He said the contingent has set a target of 50 gold medals for Sukma 2022 after managing 39 gold at Sukma 2018. - Bernama