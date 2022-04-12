Perak Exco to meet Sports Commissioner over PAFA’s suspension

BATU GAJAH: The Perak state government will seek feedback from the Sports Commissioner over the current status of Perak Football Association (PAFA), which is still suspended.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said they will meet with the Sports Commissioner soon to try to resolve the issues that have plagued the state footballing body.

“We would like to check and seek a solution as suggested by the Sports Commissioner himself, as this prolonged issue will have an impact on the development of football in the state.

“I assume this responsibility to ensure there is no affront to any party and at the same time, that PAFA can carry on like other state footballing bodies,” he said when meet after the close of the Perak Sepak Takraw League championship near here today.

On March 7, PAFA was suspended for six months by the Sports Commissioner over certain issues that were plaguing the association to allow it to implement remedial measures by the executive committee 2018-2021 and hold their annual congress in accordance with the association’s constitution.

PAFA, led by its president, Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin has submitted compulsory submissions, including the report on the 63rd PAFA Annual Congress, that was held on May 28 to the Sports Commissioner.

Khairudin added that they were optimistic that a solution to all the conflict can be achieved to ensure the continued development of football in the state. - Bernama