Perak FC edges Kuching City FC 2-1

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC carved out a slim victory over Kuching City FCC, beating their hosts 2-1 in their Super League match at the State Stadium, Kuching tonight.

The visitors struck first through import player Luciano Guaycochea’s header in the 13th minute only to allow the hosts to equalise in the 32nd minute through a blistering kick from Abu Kamara. Luck was on the visitors’ side as South Korean striker Seo Seonung scored from outside the penalty box in the 80th minute, securing the win for Perak FC.

Meanwhile PDRM FC split points with Terengganu FC after playing to a goalless draw at Petaling Jaya City Stadium tonight.

PDRM FC did come close to scoring in the 30th minute, but Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi’s shot was blocked by Terengganu’s keeper Mohd Suhaimi Husin while another attempt by the PDRM player Muhammad Amirul Wa’ie Yaacob in the dying minutes of the match was thwarted by Terengganu defender Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni. - Bernama