Perak FC hoping to progress after changes in coaching dept, support staff and players

IPOH: Perak FC are hoping that changes in the coaching department, players and support staff (medical), would inject new blood into the ailing fortunes of the team.

Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi when responding to a statement from Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam that the bottom two teams in the Super League would be demoted to M3 League, said changes were made to ensure the team moves forward from the current position so as to avoid any predicaments.

“For the second half of the season, we have done everything in our capacity and capability to strengthen the team so that we will not continue to languish at the bottom half of the league table. Our objective now is to move forward in the MFL and progress in the Malaysia Cup competition,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart had today warned teams playing in the Super League that the bottom two teams in the Super League competition would be demoted to the M3 League while two teams from the top of the M3 League table would be promoted to the Super League.

Perak FC are currently rooted in the bottom half of the league table (11th in the table) with 13 points, Kuching City FC and Kelantan United occupy the next two places with seven points each while Kelantan FC are in the bottom of the table with five points.

Abdul Azim also thanked the fans and state agencies for assisting and supporting the team, namely Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh (MBI), Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri (JPN) Perak and Perbadanan Menteri Besar (MB Inc). -Bernama