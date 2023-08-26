Perak FC hosting uphill task against KL City FC tomorrow

IPOH: Perak FC coach Yusri Che Lah admits his team will face a tough task when they host KL City FC in Super League action at Perak Stadium tomorrow.

He said this is because the City Boys squad comprise many calibre players who are able to deny Perak the opportunity to collect three valuable points at home.

“KL City are a tough team and difficult to beat if they are in their top form. However, I believe with the commitment and seriousness shown by my players in the past few matches, we will put on a quality performance to keep them at bay,” he told Bernama today.

After playing 20 league games, The Bos Gaurus are now in 11th position with 16 points while KL City are in 7th place with 28 points.

The coach who hailed from Perlis also explained that the advantage of playing at home should be exploited by his players to dish out an excellent performance to embody victory.

“I believe the players will deliver their best game and with the backing of supporters, it will be an additional tonic for them to win,“ he said.

Commenting on his team’s preparations, he said all the import players are injury-free and raring to go in the match.

“Our import players are all in good trim including Sunday Afolabi who previously suffered a minor head injury. There may be a change, in the defence, but it will not affect us much,” he said. - Bernama