Perak FC introduce Hadi Fayyadh, launch new jerseys

IPOH: National under-23 (U-23) squad striker Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak has been officially announced as a Perak FC player, with a two-year contract.

Perak FC chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsudin said efforts to get the former striker for Japanese League Division 3 club Azul Claro Numazu had been planned since last year.

“The process of persuading him (Hadi) to join Perak took a long time before the 23-year-old who is born in Ulu Bernam (Perak) agreed to return home from the Japanese club.

“We hope that he will be able to strengthen our attacking lineup and have an impact on the team,“ he said during the press conference on the launch of the 2023 Perak FC Jerseys at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, today.

Also present were Perak FC head coach Lim Teong Kim and senior player Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor.

Meanwhile, Hadi Fayyadh said he was excited to don the Perak FC jersey under Teong Kim and happy to be back home.

“Perak has always been in my heart, I was born and raised here so I hope the 2023 season will be a special moment for me to help Perak shine again on the domestic competition stage.

“I am definitely proud and happy to have the opportunity to shoulder this responsibility, not to mention that this team is one of most feared, and I believe that Perak can challenge the others in the Super League,“ he said.

At the event, Perak FC launched jerseys for its home (yellow) and away (black) matches as well as a third kit (white), besides training and warm-up kits in blue, green and pink. - Bernama