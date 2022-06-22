Perak FC signs on three new imports

IPOH: Perak FC today announced the signing of three imported players to reinforce the team for the 2022 Premier League competition with nine matches remaining, to move out of the relegation zone.

The three imports are Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat, 32, Argentine midfielder Luciano Guaycochea, 30, and another midfielder, Sunday Kolawole Afolabi, 22, of Nigeria.

Perak FC chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi hoped that the experience possessed by the three imported players would strengthen ‘The Boss Gaurus’ squad in facing the rest of the 2022 Malaysia soccer League season.

“Our goal now is to finish the remaining group matches as among the top five teams for Perak FC to qualify for the 2022 Malaysia Cup.

“We really hope the Perak FC team can now provide stiffer competition with the presence of these imports,“ he said after the introduction ceremony and signing of the new import player contracts at the State Secretariat Tower (SSI), here, today.

According to him, the (new) administration under XOX Berhad will manage the Perak FC team in the best way possible to make it a truly professional outfit.

Last May, telecommunications company XOX Berhad’s wholly-owned subsidiary, XOX Pro Sport Sdn Bhd entered into a shares sale agreement with Impact Media & Communication Sdn Bhd (IMC) to take over Perak FC.

For the record, Perak FC had recorded two wins, but were fined (by FIFA) with a deduction of nine points in the table following the club’s failure to settle the players’ salary arrears, thus ending up in last position with a negative three points (-3). - Bernama