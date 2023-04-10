Perak govt to reward Muhammad Azeem, Sheeren for bronze feat at Asian Games

KAMPAR: The Perak government through the Perak State Sports Council (MSN) will be giving incentives to two state athletes, Muhammad Azeem Fahmi (pix) and Sheeren Samson Vallabouy for wInning the bronze medal in athletics at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the incentive is still being discussed between the state government and Perak MSN and it will be presented to the two athletes shortly.

“I congratulate both athletes for their success which came with enormous sacrifices.

“On the incentive, MSN has established certain rates for athletes from Perak who have achieved excellent success on the international stage,“ he said at a media conference after attending the Laptop Handover Ceremony and E-Class Programme Through Maxis Berhad Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Malim Nawar here, today.

Earlier, Muhammad Azeem, 19, who was nicknamed ‘Usain Bolt of Malaysia’ managed to bag the bronze medal in the 100 metres sprint event by clocking 10.11 seconds.

Meanwhile, the success of Shereen, 25, who clinched bronze in the women’s 400 metres event in 52.58 seconds, ended the country’s 17-year wait for a medal in athletics.

Khairudin said all parties should give space and opportunity to the two athletes to continue achieving success without any interference that could slow down their performances.

“Both are still young and we have to give them space and opportunities to gain experience and train more diligently so that more success can be achieved, especially at the international level,“ he said.

He said the state government also hoped that the success achieved by these two athletes would serve as a benchmark or example for other athletes to continue improving their respective performances. -Bernama