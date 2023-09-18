Perak leg of PNAGS draws biggest field of 132 players

PETALING JAYA: The Perak qualifying round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2023 drew its biggest field this year with 132 players in the fray.

Played at the Meru Valley Golf Resort in Ipoh on Sept 14, it is the last qualifying rounds in Peninsular Malaysia before the last two PNAGS qualifying rounds at Kelab Golf Satawak in Kuching on Sept 21 and the Dalit Bay Golf and Country Club on Oct 5.

Azlan Meri (Hcp 4) won in Category A of the strokeplay net event with a score of 76. Irmanzylee Rawi (Hcp 3) was second with 76 while scratch handicapper Jack Chew Shong Liang took third spot with 78.

Category B was won by Yasseir Araffat Ahmad (Hcp 7) with 69, Category C by Edward Kok Boon Kuan (Hcp 14) with 68, Category D by Mat Ali B Hassan (Hcp 17) with 72 and Category E by Chanthara Mohan (Hcp 25) with 68.

The winners earned the right to represent Perak in the National Finals of the PNAGS at the Els Club in Langkawi on Oct 24. They will then will vie to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and the Youth and Sports Ministry. It is supported by Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Selangor Sdn Bhd.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Skechers, Spectrum Outdoor, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and VIN Distribution.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, Sting, Iroas, Hall of Fame, Hospitality 360, Biscochiz, Jakes Charbroil, Biogrow, SweatSPA, Munchy’s, Nunature, Danson Chocolates, theSun and Clubhouse.