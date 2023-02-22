Perak Stadium floodlights issues expected to be rectified by tonight: MBI

IPOH: Work to replace components, repair cables at the Perak Stadium floodlights here that were reported missing or damaged are expected to be fully completed tonight, said Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said the works had been completed 70 per cent and was confident that the facilities at the stadium could be used before the match between Perak FC against Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC) in the opening action of the Super League 2023, this Saturday.

“We have promised the owner of Perak FC, XOX Berhad, that before Feb 25 the works will be fully completed,“ he told a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony for city councillors here today.

Asked if sabotage was involved, Rumaizi said he was leaving it to the police to conduct a detailed investigation.

On Friday, MBI had confirmed that there had been theft of cables and floodlight components at the Perak Stadium.

MBI estimated losses at RM135,000.

At the swearing-in ceremony, 25 councillors took their oath of office for a one-year term from Feb 16 to Feb 15 next year.

Also present was state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching. - Bernama