Perdana Fellow participant to be terminated over doubtful certificate

PUTRAJAYA: A Perdana Fellow who was placed at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) this year will be terminated from the programme for submitting an unauthentic certificate, the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) said.

KBS said the student of a public university in the federal capital had listed several achievements in his application for the Perdana Fellow programme but a check with the organisers found that the certificate submitted for one of the listed achievements was not genuine.

“Therefore, over the issue, he will be terminated from participating in the Perdana Fellow programme because he has violated the terms of the programme agreement,“ it said in a statement issued today after the issue relating to a Perdana Fellow participant placed at MITI went viral.

Netizens have questioned the selection of a Perdana Fellow at MITI who is said to be involved in controversial issues besides listing dubious achievements.

The Perdana Fellow programme is a mentoring and internship programme with the goal of producing competitive youth who understand the country’s administrative system.

Since its introduction in 2013, a total of 763 Fellows have been selected to participate in the programme.

For the 2023 edition, a total of 56 Fellows were selected to serve from August 23 to December 31, 2023. All selected Fellows went through an orientation session from August 20 to 22 at Institut Semarak Felda in Bangi.

KBS said the individual will be offered to attend a counseling session.

“At the same time, KBS will start an investigation to ensure that the implementation of the programme is further enhanced in the future.

“KBS always supports the government’s efforts in continuing to strengthen good governance in all government programmes and will not compromise with any leakage on the matter,“ he said.

The ministry said the recruitment of all Fellows had gone through the procedures set by the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) and the security screening of the office of the Chief Government Security Officer (CGSO). - Bernama