Perez tests positive for virus, cannot race at Britain’s Grand Prix

BERLIN: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez (pix) cannot race at the Grand Prix this weekend in Britain after a coronavirus re-test came back positive on Thursday.

He had previously been isolated as a precautionary measure due to the inconclusive result of a test before the race.

Formula 1 and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) issued a statement saying, “Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities.”

The statement said that all who had been in contact with the 30-year-old from the Racing Point team would be contacted and quarantined.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event,” the statement said.

Following the announcement, Racing Point said the driver “is physically well and in good spirits,” and that their intention was to race two cars on Sunday, though it did not name a replacement driver.

German driver Nico Huelkenberg is being considered for the seat, Autosport magazine reported.

The veteran driver, who does not currently have a contract, spent five years affiliated with the team, before he moved to Renault, who he last raced for in 2019.

Racing Point does not have a dedicated stand-in driver, instead sharing Mercedes’ reserves Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, who has not raced in the sport since 2016.

Autosport reported that Vandoorne is not on-site at Silverstone, the British track where teams are preparing for this weekend’s race and qualifying.

Formula 1 races are planned for Aug 2 and 9 at Silverstone in a shortened season, due to the virus.

So far, there has not been a positive coronavirus case among the drivers or team staff at the first three races of the delayed F1 season. – dpa