Perlis stuns field at PNAGS; organiser defies odds for successful series

PETALING JAYA: Team Perlis overcame the odds to be crowned the champions at the National Final of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) which was held at the Forest City Golf Course in Gelang Patah, Johor over the weekend.

Despite coming from a state with only one golf course at the Putra Golf Club in Kangar and a smaller pool of amateur golfers than others states, Perlis pulled off a feat to win the keenly fought final.

Led by their captain Mohd Shkiran Johari, Perlis came prepared with the team members holding daily training at the driving range and practice rounds at the Kangar course in the run-up to the Final at Forest City.

“We knew we are up against bigger teams where they have so many good amateur players in the state,” player Nizammuddin Mat Kasim told theSun.

“We had to up our game and the team spirit shown by our players was amazing. All the players knew they had to dig deep to beat the other states. Their fighting spirit was amazing as they wanted to fly the state flag at the final.”

With Zulkifli Said, Bakri Baharum, Fauzei Osman and Nizammuddin in the team, Mohd Shkiran ensured they get a feel of the course at Forest City before the final.

“We came to the National Final venue two days before the showdown to play the course and learn how to take it on,” he said.

Being prepared paid dividend for Perlis, and Nizammuddin was full of praises for the organiser and the venue.

“Forest city is one of the best courses in the south of the country,” he said, adding that it has a beautiful landscape.

Nizammuddin lauded the organiser for offering amateurs a platform to play competitively. “PNAGS is helping to revive the golf industry that has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

It was not just Perlis that overcame the odds to be crowned champions, Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) for Malaysia, had done well to see a successful completion of the series despite the several movement control orders imposed since March 2020.

“Our biggest triumph was to complete the whole event successfully over 14 states starting from Sept 5, 2020 to Jan 15, 2022, and to hold the National Final on Jan 22,” WAGC president Isac Saminathan said.

“We are focused with a fully committed approach, with emphasis on three key points - passion, team work and strong leadership.”

He added that Delta World is looking to tee off the next PNAGS in March.

Organising chairman Lokman Ishak is overwhelmed by support from the participants. “Despite the Covid 19 pandemic which led to the postponement of tournaments for several time, there was no withdrawal from the players who have registered earlier from the website,” he said.

“The only withdrawals we encountered were one or two players who are unfit for medical reason.

““Most of the state qualifying rounds saw a full field. Many players wanted to be standby in case there are last-minute withdrawal. This shows how popular this event is.”