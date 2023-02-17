Perodua golf series to tee off with Phuket carrot for finalists

KUALA LUMPUR: The third edition of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) will tee off on March 2 with greater incentives for participants to clinch the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

Dubbed The Race to Laguna Phuket, this year’s PNAGS was launched by Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah yesterday. It is expected to develop into the most popular and talked-about golf tournament among amateur golfers in the country. Also present to officiate the championship was Chairman of Perodua, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin.

The curtain raiser will the Selangor leg on March 2 at the Impian Golf & Country Club in Kajang. PNAGS will be held in all 14 states.

The highlight of this year’s National Final will be a two-round competition at The Els Club – Teluk Datai in Langkawi from Oct 22 to 24.

The novel concept of the tournament provides an ideal platform for Malaysian amateur golfers to excel in their game by first competing at state levels. Played in Strokeplay nett format, winners of five handicap categories (WHS Handicap 0-25) at nationwide qualifying rounds will then move up by representing their states to compete at the national level.

The Champions of five handicap categories from the National Final shall represent the Malaysian team in the WAGC World Final in Phuket.

“PNAGS offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity,” WAGC President Isac Saminathan said.

“This golf series is opened to both men and ladies from valid WHS handicap (0-25) and, 18 years and above. PNAGS will cultivate the interest in golf among the local Malaysian amateur golfers regardless of age group and handicap level of play.”

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the event organizer for PNAGS and global secretariat for the WAGC, World Final in Phuket

Malaysia played host for four consecutive years for the World Final from 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

Isac thanked Perodua for its involvement in the world’s biggest amateur tournament, participated by more than 40 countries globally.

“Perodua has joined the corporations as main sport sponsors in Malaysia by becoming the Title Sponsor since 2012,” he said.

“Perodua’s commitment towards WAGC Malaysia for the past 12 years which has marked as most popular and talked about golf tournament in Malaysia and also internationally.

“PNAGS has established strong partnership with Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Malaysian Golf Association in line with their objectives to develop golf in the country.”

At last year’s National Final, legal eagle Mohd Firdaus Ahmad took flight with a tidy short game to win the main category. He overcame the demanding East Course of Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club that requires right club selection and good shot accuracy to return a good scorecard.

The WAGC World Final of 2022 was played over top golf courses in the Klang Valley, namely the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club and Kelab Rahman Putra Malaysia from Nov 12 to 19, 2022.

The world title is won by Malaysia who edged Thailand into second place after securing 1,165 points.

PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by MGA and KBS, supported by Tourism Malaysia

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and VIN Distribution.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, Sting, Iroas, Skechers, Hall of Fame, Hospitality 360, Biscochiz, Jakes Charbroil, Biogrow, SweatSPA, Munchy’s, Nunature, theSun, Clubhouse.