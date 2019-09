PETALING JAYA: Perodua hosted the World Amateur Golfers Invitational (WAGI) tournament dedicated for its corporate partners and staff at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club IN Shah Alam on Tuesday.

A total 126 players competed in this event that will benefit two winners to represent the Perodua team at the World Final of the 25th World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) scheduled to be held in four main golf courses in Sabah from Oct 19-26.

Based on stroke play nett format, the overall winners for today are Rosly Ab Rahim (handicap 15) clinched victory by scoring 65 nett while first runner-up winner went to Rastam Ariffin Ahmad Khairuddin (Hcp 13) scoring 66 nett.

Besides WAGI Tournament, participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes. Activities included Perodua President Challenge Trophy, novelties competition presented by Perodua.

To date, 400 golfers from 40 countries including family members have confirmed their participation in the World Final in Sabah.

Perodua is the title sponsor since 2012 for this prestigious golfing tournament amongst the amateurs around the globe in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and Sabah Tourism Board.

Since 1995, the World Finals have inspired amateur golfers from around the world by offering them a platform to compete in an international tournament. This world-class tournament gives amateur golfers the pride and honour to represent their countries in a world championship final, individually as well as in a team.

WAGI offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf courses, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity, both nationally and internationally.

Perodua Chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Patron of WAGC Malaysia Datuk A. Sani Karim, Managing Director Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd, Datuk Dr. Zahari Husin, Vice Chairman, President & CEO Office, Datuk Toda Shigeharu and WAGC President Isac Saminathan were present to officiate the event.