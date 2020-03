PETALING JAYA: The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2020 has been postponed indefinitely following a directive by the Commissioner of Sports of Malaysia and the Malaysian Golf Association, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee said in a statement today both the Wilayah Persekutuan and Penang Qualifying Round scheduled at Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam on March 14, and Bukit Jawi Golf Resort on March 26, will be postponed until further notice.

“This is to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 as announced by World Health Organisation that declared the Covid-19 outbreak as a global pandemic,“ read the statement.

“Our main priority will always be the health and safety of our players, Officials, Sponsors and anyone involved with the tournaments.”