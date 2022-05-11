Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2022 tees off on May 21

PETALING JAYA: Amateur golfers will get their first taste of competition this year when the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2022 (PNAGS) tees off on May 21.

The curtain raiser at Kelab Golf Rahman Putra in Sungai Buloh is followed by 13 qualifying rounds with the nationwide tournament being staged in all states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Perodua has been the title sponsor of PNAGS since its inception in 2012 as the tournament marks its 10th edition this year.

There are five categories in the tournament based on the handicapping system. The champions from each of these categories will represent their state.

The five champions from all the 14 rounds will then meet at the National Finals to determine the national champions.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the Championships in 2020 and 2021. However, the tournament was completed successfully and the National Final was held at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor Baru on Jan 22.

On average more than 1,800 golfers throughout Malaysia competed in the 14 qualifying rounds every year.

The winners at the National Final will represent the country at the World Amateur Golf Championships.

theSun is the official media of the tournament while the co-sponsors are Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Panasonic.

Delta World Sdn Bhd the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organiser for PNAGS.

To sign up for the tournament, go to www.worldgolfers.com.my.