Petanque squad adds a silver and bronze to medal tally

PHNOM PENH: The petanque squad overcame a bout of flu, sore throat and fever to a silver and bronze medal to compliment the gold medal won earlier, through mixed triples events at the Petanque Olympic Complex, here yesterday.

According to the petanque camp, a majority of the players were down with sore throat and flu but decided to continue their campaign.

The trio of Nur Thahira Tasnim Abdul Aziz, Sharifah Afiqah Farzana Syed Ali and Mohamad Muiz Ezham Mohd Rizan managed to win a silver medal from the mixed triples event comprising two women and a man combination after losing 6-13 to Thailand in the final.

Meanwhile, another trio comprising Jasnina Jasmine Johan Johnson, Amirol Mukminin Mohd Dali and Akhtar Shauqi Aini Mohd Dom had to be satisfied with a bronze medal in the mixed triples featuring two men and a woman, after losing 8-13 to Laos in the semifinals.

Petanque squad assistant team manager Maya Heng said she was proud of her charges because they were willing to battle on despite feeling weak and unhealthy.

She said except for Nur Thahira Tasnim and Akhtar Shauqi, the rest of the players were down with fever and sore throat since yesterday and decided to continue after receiving treatment and medication from the National Sports Institute (ISN).

On Sunday, Saiful Bahri Musmin had contributed a gold medal for petanque from the men’s singles. -Bernama