PETER Davis has some important advice for his compatriot and friend Agilan “Alligator” Thani.

The mixed martial arts veteran said the 23-year-old welterweight should not worry about his back injury, which has put him out of action for the first half of 2019.

Davis struggled with injuries in the past, but has used the time off to sharpen other aspects of his game.

“I’ve had several injuries throughout my career, and it does get to you at times,” the 37-year-old Kuala Lumpur-based athlete explained.

“My injuries forced me out for up to eight months once, but it [also] allowed me to rest and discover newer things. I eventually found out ways how I can improve my game without putting stress on the injury.”

In an interview with ONE Championship last week, Thani revealed that he underwent surgery on Dec 25, 2018, to fix a nagging lower back injury.

He is feeling better by the day and will start training as soon as he gets clearance from his doctors.

“Working around your injury ensures that you keep yourself in your best shape, whether it’s a walk or even minor stretching,” Davis continued.

“If you’ve got a bad leg injury, [then] work out your upper body. If you cannot run, then try out the rowing machine. Just work around whatever you can and maintain the pace until the problem is resolved.”

The last time Thani was inside the cage was at ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS in Kuala Lumpur on 7 December.

He suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Kiamrian Abbasov, but he vowed to come back better than ever.

In the meantime, Davis encouraged Thani to “sit back and enjoy his time off.”

“He has suffered a couple of losses, but it really isn’t something he should worry about,” Davis said. “He is maturing into a better athlete and it’s part of his career. He should sit back before he jumps into another fight.”