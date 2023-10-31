Petronas acquires naming rights for Sepang Circuit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will now be known as Petronas Sepang International Circuit, after the inking of a three-year naming rights partnership with the national oil and gas giant.

The announcement came just in time before the 2023 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 2023 (MotoGP Malaysia) from Nov 10-12 at the circuit.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif (pix) believes the partnership will bring more impact to the racing landscape, and more brands will take advantage of the added value to their businesses and customers.

He said the partnership represents the shared vision of commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to local and international fans as well as visitors to further elevate the stature of Malaysia as a destination for sports and entertainment.

''This development shall open doors to new opportunities to host more world class events at our world class venue for Petronas as one of the industry leaders in motorsports through its engagements in Formula 1 and MotoGP,'' he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Petronas senior general manager of Group Strategic Relations and Communications Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said she is honoured to embark into the new partnership, an investment that represents the pinnacle of their long-standing relationship and commitment to support the growth of sports and entertainment industry in Malaysia.

“This partnership goes beyond just naming rights – it signifies our dedication to promoting world-class events, fostering talent development, and showcasing our nation’s capabilities on a global stage,“ she said.

In March this year, Petronas announced a three-year sponsorship with Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), to boost the performance of national shuttlers, especially in preparation for Paris 2024 Olympics.

As part of the deal, Petronas’ logo is prominently positioned on the national team jerseys, while Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara is known as Petronas ABM. -Bernama