Petronas Malaysia Open 2022: Eventful day for doubles shuttlers

KUALA LUMPUR: Only four Malaysian pairs survived the second round to battle on in the 2022 Petronas Malaysia Open quarter-finals tomorrow.

Three of the combinations were two national men’s doubles pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (pix) and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and professional duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi also made the cut into the last eight.

Aaron-Wooi Yik defeated Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry-Loh Kean Hean, 21-16, 21-13 while Yew Sin-Ee Yi scored back-to-back victories against Olympic champions, Wang Chi-Lin-Lee Yang, 21-17, 21-18 since last year’s World Championships.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, on the other hand, did not even raise a sweat after their opponents, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India, pulled out before the game started due to injury issue to one of them.

Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing emerged as the sole survivors in women’s category as they stunned second seeds from South Korea, Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan, 18-21, 21-12, 21-15.

Meanwhile, it was a heartbreak for fans’ favourite, Lee Zii Jia as the men’s singles ace fell to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito from Indonesia, 19-21, 21-19, 16-21.

Other top stars also became second round casualties such as three-time women’s singles world champion, Carolina Marin of Spain and women’s doubles sixth seeds, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida of Japan.

Marin endured her first ever defeat after 11 meetings against world number 29 women’s singles shuttler, Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 while Matsuyama-Shida lost to Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 16-21, 15-21.

Quarter-final action of the 2022 Malaysia Open will begin at 3 pm tomorrow. — Bernama