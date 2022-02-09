PGM Tour returns after two-year hiatus

PETALING JAYA: The return of the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic is great news for the golfing fraternity, especially the 100 local professional golfers.

PGM Tour 2022 will tee off with the RM200,000 PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Subang from Feb 23-26.

There will be 16 tournaments with a total prize purse of RM1.39 million. All the tournaments will be played over 54 holes except the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy which is a four-day event.

“I’m very pleased to announce the recommencement of our Tour after the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of our tournament calendars for the year 2020 and 2021,” PGM acting chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman said yesterday.

“The Tour will feature just closed tournaments as international travel has not reverted to normalcy.

“All tournaments will be conducted under strict adherence to the health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of players, caddies, tour officials and all involved.”

The10th edition of the PGM Tour end in December. It has 10 regular tournaments, five women’s championships and a qualifying tournament.

However, there will not be any co-sanctioned tournaments with the Asian Development Tour (ADT) this year, which offer Official World Golf Ranking points.

PGM general manager Nik Mustapha Nik Mohd said the PGM will carry on the good work of its founder Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, who passed away last August.

“In the spirit and memory of Tun that he wants us to continue making sure his mission to elevate the standard of professional golf in the country by providing the players with a platform to play,” said Nik.

“The board is very clear in terms of going forward and we will continue the efforts that have been started since 2010 when PGM was officially incorporated as a company.”

Among the sponsors of the PGM Tour are Malaysian National Reinsurance Bhd, UMW, Northport, Maybank, MIDF, Globalone, Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd, Duo-Pharma Biotech, I&P Group, Sime Darby, Eurasia, the Sarawak and Terengganu state governments, and Bermaz Auto Bhd.