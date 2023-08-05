Philippines stun Malaysia to hand back-to-back quarter final exit

PHNOM PENH: Another embarrassing meltdown for Malaysia.

After going down 1-3 by Vietnam in the last eight of the 2021 SEA Games, the national women’s badminton squad reached another new low as they were humiliated 0-3 by the Philippines in the team event quarter finals of the 2023 SEA Games here, today.

In the event held at the Morodok Techo National Stadium’s Badminton Hall, world number 184 shuttler, Mikaela Joy De Guzman drew first blood for the Philippines by stunning world number 138 Tan Zhing Yi, 24-22, 21-18 in 48 minutes.

The Philippines extended their lead through their main pair, Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo-Thea Marie Pomar after surviving a nerve-wrecking rubber set contest against Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow, 22-20, 19-21, 24-22 that lasted one hour and two minutes.

And the efforts of Malaysia’s second singles, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman to save the blushes for her team also ended in disappointment as the 18-year-old failed to rise to the occasion, losing to Maria Bianca Ysabel Carlos in straight sets 16-21, 18-21, and thus sent the Philippines to the last four against Indonesia or Cambodia.

Manila 2019 was the last time Malaysia secured a medal as they shared bronze with Singapore while in Vientiane 2009 was the last time Malaysia emerged as the champion.

Meanwhile, Siti Nurshuhaini when met after the match said she was clearly disappointed for not being able to inspire Malaysia’s comeback and could not cope with the huge pressure after the national team was trailing 0-2 before she stepped onto the court.

“In the last edition (Vietnam) I played the first singles and lost. This year hopes were on me to stage a fightback but again I lost, basically due to my own mistakes and pressure,” she told reporters, here.

As such, she hoped to move on from today’s result and vowed to make amends in the individual event which is slated to begin on May 12. -Bernama